Mourn and pray for Zimbabwe says Chamisa
- 2 hours 4 minutes ago
MDC president Nelson Chamisa has called on the nation to
"In the coming days ,l encourage you to be mourning and praying for our Zimbabwe& the whole world for 21days.l call upon intercessors to stand in the gap covering our nation &the world in prayer for divine Providence& deliverance.If you &l believe, Zim shall be saved!Dan 10:2-3," Chamisa said.Today marks the first day of Zimbabwe's lockdown which was embraced by most people across the country.
The nation confirmed seven cases of Coronavirus with one fatality.
