by Mourn and pray for Zimbabwe says Chamisa By Simbarashe Mwandipendaa MDC president Nelson Chamisa has called on the nation to

MDC president Nelson Chamisa has called on the nation to mourn and pray for 21 days in a bid to overcome the deadly Coronavirus.

"In the coming days ,l encourage you to be mourning and praying for our Zimbabwe& the whole world for 21days.l call upon intercessors to stand in the gap covering our nation &the world in prayer for divine Providence& deliverance.If you &l believe, Zim shall be saved!Dan 10:2-3," Chamisa said.

Today marks the first day of Zimbabwe's lockdown which was embraced by most people across the country.

The nation confirmed seven cases of Coronavirus with one fatality.