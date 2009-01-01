Home | World | Africa | Bulawayo Mayor urges residents to stay at home during lockdown

Bulawayo Mayor Solomon Mguni has urged residents to stay at home during the 21 day national lock down to save their lives and prevent the spread of Covid 19.

"Exodus 12:13, The blood will be a sign for you on the houses where you are; and when i see the blood; i will pass over you. No destructive plague will touch you when i strike Egypt," Mguni quoted.

"The 21 days national Covid-19 shutdown is upon us. It will start at 00:00 midnight today. Lets co-operate with the authorities and comply with the measures we have put in place to save lives. Stay home; stay safe; stay blessed. The lord God has not and will forsake us."

He said once a member of the household develop suspected Covid-19 symptoms; "don't take him/ her to the clinic. Our City Health personnel will come and collect samples at home for testing at the Mpilo Hospital testing unit. Once tests are confirmed positive; isolation and treatment will then happen at our Thorngrove facility."

"We are living in terrible times that require cooperation and unity of purpose. The scheduled and ongoing water pump maintenance works at Ncema and Fernhill will be shelved as we work on building our reservoir capacities at Criterion Waterworks to restore normal water supply to the people of Bulawayo."

He said currently Bulawayo has not recorded any confirmed case of Covid-19 and we thank God for that.

"Lets all pray without ceasing. We love you. God bless you," he said.

