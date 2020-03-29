Betty Makoni claims she recovered from COVID-19
- 2 hours 16 minutes ago
- 1
- 0
Writing on Twitter, Makoni, 48, said people who contract the virus must not panic as this does not mean a death sentence, but urged everyone to take seriously any related symptoms.As of Sunday evening, world coronavirus cases had risen to 677 648 with 31 737 deaths recorded and 146 294 recoveries.
Neniwo ndaitoverengawo kuti virus rakatangirawo kumusika weWahun kuChina. Ndichitoti agh kubva kuChina kusvikawo pandiri munomuEssex kunyepa chaiko. But virus iri is very complex and deceptive. Vakawanda it gives mild symptoms Zimbabwe had an opportunity to stop it kuairport— Dr Muzvare Betty Makoni (@MuzvareBetty) March 29, 2020
Vazhinji mandibvunza kuti ndakashandisei.I think it differs but build immune system chop chop— Dr Muzvare Betty Makoni (@MuzvareBetty) March 29, 2020
1. Antibiotic ndakapihwa nadoctor to treat secondary infection
2.Lemon mixed with garlic, raw tomatoes etc to keep immune strong
3. Exercise for cardio
4. Lots of Vitamins
5. Paracetmol pic.twitter.com/SrLCiIsN8F
CLICK HERE TO READ MORE FROM: Africa
About Article Author
Chuka is an experienced certified web developer with an extensive background in computer science and 18+ years in web design &development. His previous experience ranges from redesigning existing website to solving complex technical problems with object-oriented programming. Very experienced with Microsoft SQL Server, PHP and advanced JavaScript. He loves to travel and watch movies.View More Articles