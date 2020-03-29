Home | World | Africa | Betty Makoni claims she recovered from COVID-19
FORGOTTEN Zimbabwean girl child rights lobbyist Betty Makoni, now based in the United Kingdom, claims she has fully recovered from the deadly coronavirus after undergoing a tortuous treatment regime.

Writing on Twitter, Makoni, 48, said people who contract the virus must not panic as this does not mean a death sentence, but urged everyone to take seriously any related symptoms.

As of Sunday evening, world coronavirus cases had risen to 677 648 with 31 737 deaths recorded and 146 294 recoveries.

Neniwo ndaitoverengawo kuti virus rakatangirawo kumusika weWahun kuChina. Ndichitoti agh kubva kuChina kusvikawo pandiri munomuEssex kunyepa chaiko. But virus iri is very complex and deceptive. Vakawanda it gives mild symptoms Zimbabwe had an opportunity to stop it kuairport

— Dr Muzvare Betty Makoni (@MuzvareBetty) March 29, 2020

Vazhinji mandibvunza kuti ndakashandisei.I think it differs but build immune system chop chop
1. Antibiotic ndakapihwa nadoctor to treat secondary infection
2.Lemon mixed with garlic, raw tomatoes etc to keep immune strong
3. Exercise for cardio
4. Lots of Vitamins
5. Paracetmol pic.twitter.com/SrLCiIsN8F

— Dr Muzvare Betty Makoni (@MuzvareBetty) March 29, 2020

