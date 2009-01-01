Home | World | Africa | Delta Beverages to produce beer during lockdown

BEER manufacturer, Delta Beverages Company has been classified as an essential services provider and has been exempted from the national 21-day lockdown.

The integrated beverage company has a diverse portfolio of local and international brands of lager beers, traditional beers, wine, spirits and non-alcoholic beverages.

However, in a letter addressed to Delta Beverages chief executive, Pearson Gowero by Mary Sibanda, Industry Ministry Permanent Secretary advised the blue-chip company to continue with its operations during the lockdown.

"It is therefore in line with the above that your company has been exempted from the 21-day lockdown and designated as an essential service provider," wrote Sibanda.

"In view of that, you will be required to adhere to the minimum health standards as promulgated by the ministry of health and child care through S.I 82 of 2020 and S.I 83 of 2020.

"To this end, your company is required to operate with minimum but adequate staff as you aim to continue provision of essential services."

She, however, ordered the company to operate from between 0900hrs and 1500hrs during the 21-day lockdown period.

The move is expected to bring cheers to millions of beer drinkers who will be at home during this lockdown period and need a beer or two to relax as they self-isolate.

