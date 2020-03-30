Home | World | Africa | BREAKING: Government to give 1 million families money during lockdown

President Emmerson Mnangagwa's government has announced a raft of measures to mitigate the economic impact of Covid-19: 1, Senior journalist Brezhnev Malaba has reported.

Posting on Twitter Malaba said one million vulnerable households will receive cash transfers from Treasury and that ZW$100million and US$2million are have since been budgeted for the health sector.

"Govt hasn't revealed how much each household will get. Says the Department of Social Welfare will decide beneficiaries." Malaba said.

The lockdown began on Monday and is set to last for 21 days unless reviewed by the President.

