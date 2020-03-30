BREAKING: Government to give 1 million families money during lockdown
- 1 hour ago
- 1
- 0
Posting on Twitter Malaba said one million vulnerable households will receive cash transfers from Treasury and that ZW$100million and US$2million are have since been budgeted for the health sector.
JUST IN: The Zimbabwean govt has announced a raft of measures to mitigate the economic impact of Covid-19:— Brezh Malaba (@BrezhMalaba) March 30, 2020
1. One million "vulnerable households" will receive cash transfers from Treasury
2. Govt has allocated ZW$100m & US$2m
3. The 2% electronic transfer tax will go to health
"Govt hasn't revealed how much each household will get. Says the Department of Social Welfare will decide beneficiaries." Malaba said.
The lockdown began on Monday and is set to last for 21 days unless reviewed by the President.
More details to follow…
CLICK HERE TO READ MORE FROM: Africa
About Article Author
Chuka is an experienced certified web developer with an extensive background in computer science and 18+ years in web design &development. His previous experience ranges from redesigning existing website to solving complex technical problems with object-oriented programming. Very experienced with Microsoft SQL Server, PHP and advanced JavaScript. He loves to travel and watch movies.View More Articles