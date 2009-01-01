Vendors defy Mnangagwa's order
A visit by Bulawayo24.com to Chikanga phase 2 proved that vendors were not moved either by Mnangagwa's decree or the deadly disease as it was business as usual.
Vendors who spoke to the news crew said they have no choice than to defy the order as they live from hand to mouth."We cannot be locked in our homes for 21 days yet we depend on daily sales as for deadly disease if we are to die of it we will die than to die of hunger," lamented one vendor Esther Mutasa.
Another vendor said the army and Police should not bother maintaining the order in high density suburbs because covid-19 is targeting the elite class.
"The armed forced should just leave us alone here in high density suburbs because those in the upper class are the ones who travel outside the country and bring the disease so that should deal with those in towns,"Joseph Phiri said.
Meanwhile, today is the first day of the 21 days and many people around the country embraced the lockdown.
