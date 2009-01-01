Home | World | Africa | Tragic befalls BVTA as former Vice President passes on

A Bulawayo vendor and former Vice President of the Bulawayo Vendors and Traders Association Blessed Sibanda has died after he was attacked by a suspected thief who she found stealing at their shop in the city.

This was revealed by the BVTA director Micheal Ndiweni .

"BVTA learns with shock, disbelief, devastation and the sudden passing away of our former Vice President Blessed Sibanda who died on Sunday after a thief hit her whilst she was raising alarm that the thief was stealing at their work station at corner Fife Street and 5th Avenue in Bulawayo, Zimbabwe," Ndiweni said.

"She fell on her head and died on the spot. Our beloved VP leaves behind two children. She was a very hard working, a torch bearer and a beacon of our Association who joined BVTA as a ordinary vendor and had done wonderful work to transform her life and family. She was currently holding the Business Development Portfolio in the organization. We will advise where people are gathered for mourning in due course."

