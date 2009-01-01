WATCH: Prophet Magaya to become a sangoma?
In a Prophetic message given on Sunday Ndlovu said the preacher will come with some herbs acquired from a foreign country and claim God gave him a revelation that the herbs can heal.
In an indirect message describing PHD Ministries leader Prophet Walter Magaya, Ndlovu said the preacher once hogged the limelight before when he brought herbs claiming they can heal.
He said the preacher is connected to some people who are deep into occultism practices.
