WATCH: Prophet Magaya to become a sangoma?

Divine Kingdom Baptist Minsitries leader Pastor Ian Ndlovu has given a Prophetic word that one of the preachers leading a huge congregation in Zimbabwe will be possessed by a sangoma spirit.

In a Prophetic message given on Sunday Ndlovu said the preacher will come with some herbs acquired from a foreign country and claim God gave him a revelation that the herbs can heal.

In an indirect message describing PHD Ministries leader Prophet Walter Magaya, Ndlovu said the preacher once hogged the limelight before when he brought herbs claiming they can heal.

He said the preacher is connected to some people who are deep into occultism practices.

