Home | World | Africa | WATCH: Prophet Magaya to become a sangoma?
Tragic befalls BVTA as former Vice President passes on
James Makamba speaks on Zororo Makamba's death

WATCH: Prophet Magaya to become a sangoma?



Chuka (Webby) Aniemeka
  • 2 hours 19 minutes ago
  • 1
  • 0
Comments
View Comments
Divine Kingdom Baptist Minsitries leader Pastor Ian Ndlovu has given a Prophetic word that one of the preachers leading a huge congregation in Zimbabwe will be possessed by a sangoma spirit.

In a Prophetic message given on Sunday Ndlovu said the preacher will come with some herbs acquired from a foreign country and claim God gave him a revelation that the herbs can heal.

In an indirect message describing PHD Ministries leader Prophet Walter Magaya, Ndlovu said the preacher once hogged the limelight before when he brought herbs claiming they can heal.

He said the preacher is connected to some people who are deep into occultism practices.

Watch the video below:

[embedded content]

CLICK HERE TO READ MORE FROM: Africa Visit website


Loading...
view more articles

About Article Author

Chuka (Webby) Aniemeka
Chuka (Webby) Aniemeka

Chuka is an experienced certified web developer with an extensive background in computer science and 18+ years in web design &development. His previous experience ranges from redesigning existing website to solving complex technical problems with object-oriented programming. Very experienced with Microsoft SQL Server, PHP and advanced JavaScript. He loves to travel and watch movies.

View More Articles

Related Article

VIDEO: President Robert Mugabe Dozes Off at State Function While Wife Humiliates Presidential Spokesperson

VIDEO: President Robert Mugabe Dozes Off at State Function While Wife Humiliates Presidential Spokesperson

Complete Shock as Over 2000 Bodies are Dug Up at Popular Diamond Fields in Zimbabwe

Complete Shock as Over 2000 Bodies are Dug Up at Popular Diamond Fields in Zimbabwe

Death Toll Rises As Heavy Flood Sweeps Across Ghana, See The New Number

Death Toll Rises As Heavy Flood Sweeps Across Ghana, See The New Number

100 Most Popular News

1 2 Displaying 1 - 100 of 172