WATCH: South Africa to conduct mandatory door to door coronavirus testing

South African President Matamela Cyril Ramaphosa has announced that his government will roll out screening, testing, tracing and medical management programme on a huge scale.

Around 10,000 field workers will be visiting homes around the country to screen residents for coronavirus using mobile technology.

He added that extensive tracing systems will be rapidly deployed to trace those who had been in contact with confirmed coronavirus cases and to monitor the geographical location of new cases in real-time.

Concerning footages of security forces abusing citizens Ramaphosa said, "We have made it clear that the task of our security personnel is to support, to reassure and to comfort our people and to ensure that peace and order is maintained in our country. They know that they must act within the law at all time and that they must not cause harm to any of our people in any way whatsoever."

The address by Ramaphosa followed a meeting of the National Command Council on Sunday, 29 March 2020, which assessed the efficacy of the national lockdown which came into effect on Thursday 26 March 2020.

