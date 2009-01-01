Home | World | Africa | Peter Ndlovu tells Zimbabweans to stay home
Zimbabwean legendary footballer and former national team captain Peter Ndlovu has called on  the country to heed calls of a 21 day lockdown by the government to prevent the spread of coronavirus.

In a message shared by Herald Sports Editor Robson Sharuko on Twitter, Ndlovu, the first Zimbabwean to play in the English Premier League said:

"It is indeed difficult times for all and everyone through out the world in tackling the coronavirus.

"As we prepare for a lockdown for 21 days in our country by His Excellency President Mnangagwa, I would like to thank in advance the doctors, nurses, police and army, not forgetting those at the garages and food stores who will be rendering service to us during this time," said Ndlovu.

"We will survive as long as we people respect the call of staying at home, distancing ourselves from social gatherings, sanitising and keep washing our hands on a regular basis.

"This way we can limit the spread and affirmatively promote the theme of be safe and protect each other."

President Emmerson Mnangagwa's spokesperson George Charamba responded, "Amazing sense of social responsibility. Thanks Peter, Robson. Very proud of you guys. Let's continue to bring out the best in our great people."

