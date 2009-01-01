Home | World | Africa | Mnangagwa says we can beat coronavirus if we stay home
President Mnangagwa has reiterated that it is the responsibility of Zimbabweans to curb the spread of Covid-19 by staying in their respective homes during the 21-day national lockdown that started on Monday.Speaking on day-one of the lockdown at State House in Harare, President Mnangagwa said the Government, during the time, will work flat out to make sure that the country is ready to face any scenarios and that medical teams are equipped and protected while hospitals are fully prepared.

