BREAKING: Zimbabwe clears ESKOM debt
- 5 hours 4 minutes ago
- 1
- 0
Said Chasi, "Hard to believe but ESCOM has, in fact now been paid off. • Eskom was paid the last US$890,000.00 for imports during this week. This means Zesa can now negotiate for additional supplies if available. Attention now turns to HCB ( Mozambique)."
Hard to believe but ESCOM has, in fact now been paid off. • Eskom was paid the last US$890,000.00 for imports during this week. This means— Fortune Chasi (@fortunechasi) March 30, 2020
Zesa can now negotiate for additional supplies if available. Attention now turns to HCB ( Mozambique).
Earlier this year Chasi told South African media that Zimbabwe has slashed its debt to power utility Eskom to R70,56m ($4m) from $33m.
"We are making payments religiously," Chasi was quoted as saying. "We have reduced the debt to $4m or thereabouts. We are also working on further reducing our indebtedness to Mozambique."The southern African nation is reliant on imports from SA and Mozambique to augment power supplies. Power cuts can last up to 18 hours daily after a drought reduced Lake Kariba's water levels and frequent plant breakdowns occur at the thermal power station in Hwange.
Chasi said expansion work at the Hwange power station were facing delays due to the coronavirus, which curtailed the movement of workers from China.
CLICK HERE TO READ MORE FROM: Africa
About Article Author
Chuka is an experienced certified web developer with an extensive background in computer science and 18+ years in web design &development. His previous experience ranges from redesigning existing website to solving complex technical problems with object-oriented programming. Very experienced with Microsoft SQL Server, PHP and advanced JavaScript. He loves to travel and watch movies.View More Articles