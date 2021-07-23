Zimbabwean police soiling the war against Covid-19

The President of Zimbabwe cde Dambudzo Mnangagwa introduced drastic new measures to curb the spread of coronavirus, including banning public meetings of more than two people who do not live together.Mnangagwa has received widespread support after announcing a nationwide lockdown in a bid to stem the coronavirus outbreak.

The president issued a raft of lockdown restrictions to limit the spread of the virus.

Zimbabwe is in a moment of national emergency people may only leave home to travel to and from work where "absolutely necessary", to shop for essential items and to fulfil any medical or care needs.

He added that if people do not follow the rules, police will have the power to enforce the measures through fines and dispersing gatherings.

Unfortunately the police have started to spoil the president's efforts by practicing horrible terrifying police brutality methods.

The police have taken the chance to enforce the lockdown to do their own Evil deeds.

During cde Mugabe's time the police gained a very bad reputation of torturing their own people. People were killed some are not even known where are they thanks to Chihuris police force. The police became a curse and their respect vanished.

Their actions added to the hatred the masses adopted against former president. The police managed to create an evil image of Robert Mugabe.

The same modus used in bringing Mugabe down is the same modus applied by the police who have been mandated to enforce the lock down

The moment the police are let out in the streets they behave like hungry dogs who delight at the pain and suffering of the masses of Zimbabwe.

In one street the police stopped a woman who was coming from the hospital. They forced her to lie prone on the dirty. They then asked her to do sexual movements and asked her to produce sexual groans. As it that was not enough they beat her so hard with button sticks. They then asked her to frog jump as goes away.

In another video the police are seen forcing a group of Cleaner's from Parirenyatwa hospital to sing and dance for about ten minutes before they unleashed their button sticks on their buttocks. Another video showed the police forcing a group of men to roll on their stomachs. They shouted" make abroad with your dirty bodies you idiots.

In another video the police are seen asking three men to slap each other this carried on for over twenty minutes. When another officer stopped the barbaric actions.

The cruelty exhibited by the police was so gross and inhuman. The effects of such inhumanity was to tarnish the name of the good president.

The lockdown has been done in almost all the countries in the world. The move has received support from across the political spectrum, with some leaders saying "This is the right response to the coronavirus pandemic, and one we have been calling for."

The deputy minister of defence cde Matemadanda commented that "these unprecedented circumstances require extraordinary measures."

Leader of the opposition Nelson Chamisa added that while many would be "anxious" about the measures: "It is the right decision to restrict our normal way of life to tackle the virus"

While the "latest measures will of course present great challenges, disrupting daily lives and the normal run of business they are the only way to protect the people of Zimbabwe. Protecting the public will protect businesses in the long run."

The police force was supposed to be working "with the government and other agencies to consider how these new rules can be most effectively enforced but the overzealous officers are all out to spoil the plot.

An unnamed police source said some officers were unhappy at the prospect of enforcing strict measures, describing it as "a total change of policing style. He said however some police officers are overzealous and are bent to spoil the image of the police force. Police are in an operation to reengage and present a different force. The police were in a mission to transform from a force to a service but these few malcontents have soiled the good name of the police.

Time will reveal a more measured verdict on the actions of the Police.

"The pace of the Police delivery, rattling it out, accentuated that this was a police force working in overdrive. The police have gone further - and may yet do so to please their individual barbaric actions.

"Remember this though, is not quite the kind of total methods we have seen in other countries - at least not yet," Despite the actions of the police there are steps that other forces have taken - curfews or clear arrests without abusing authority.

Policing does not mean sadistic actions being shown by the police in the streets of Harare.

Zimbabwe does not deserve these satanistic behaviour by those few overzealous officers. The ZRP is normally a professional force. These misfits must be weeded out sooner than later.

Vazet2000@yahoo.co.uk