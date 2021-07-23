Home | World | Africa | PHOTOS: Bulawayo residents defy Mnangagwa's lockdown

Bulawayo residents braved the stringent Stay At Home rules to queue for maize meal at various shops in the CBD.

President Emmerson Mnangagwa declared a 21 days nationwide lockdown and cautioned Zimbabwe to exercise extreme social distancing during this period.



Residents were seen queuing close to each and exposing themselves to the risk of contracting the deadly Coronavirus.



