Masiyiwa urges strict COVID-19 testing and tracing to combat outbreak in Africa



Chuka (Webby) Aniemeka
  • 57 minutes ago
Businessman Strive Masiyiwa has urged stricter testing and tracing of people for COVID-19 in African countries.

Writing on his popular Facebook blog, Masiyiwa called on African countries to prioritize strict testing and tracing of their citizens as a more effective and efficient way of combating the disease, given that in most African countries the infection numbers are still relatively low.

Masiyiwa writes:

"Test, test, trace, trace, trace!

"Given the relatively low number of infections, in addition to critically important #social distancing and #handwashing, etc, that you already know about by now, our energy and resources should be directed primarily at two key areas to stop the spread:

#Testing:
We are not doing enough #Testing. We have to decentralise the testing process and make #Testing easy, accessible, and unintimidating.

It is far much cheaper to #Test, than to #LockDown!

Then we must redouble:

#Tracing!

As you test, you focus on contact, very swift contact #Tracing.

During the Ebola crisis, countries like the DRC developed an amazing capability to #Trace and isolate those who had been in contact with anyone who tested positive and/or showed symptoms.

If you still have only 10 people who have tested positive, then focus on #Tracing, until you have everyone they #Contacted under strict isolation (but not in jail!)

Let's ramp up #Testing and Contact #Tracing."

Masiyiwa recently challenged African governments to mobilize and take the lead in incentivizing healthcare workers in the fight against the Corona virus pandemic.

