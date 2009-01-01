Police block Biti from addressing media at Chamisa's HQ

Biti was set to address the media following the Supreme Court ruling Nelson Chamisa was not legitimate leader of the main opposition.
He later addressed the media at his Milton Park law firm offices.
"It is regrettable that as you saw the police barred us from having this press conference at our party head office at Morgan Tsvangirai House."
CLICK HERE TO READ MORE FROM: Africa
About Article Author
Chuka is an experienced certified web developer with an extensive background in computer science and 18+ years in web design &development. His previous experience ranges from redesigning existing website to solving complex technical problems with object-oriented programming. Very experienced with Microsoft SQL Server, PHP and advanced JavaScript. He loves to travel and watch movies.View More Articles