Police block Biti from addressing media at Chamisa's HQ

Chuka (Webby) Aniemeka
  • 1 hour ago
DOZENS of anti-riot police Tuesday blocked ousted MDC Alliance vice president Tendai Biti from addressing the media at the party's Morgan Richard Tsvangirai (former Harvest)'s head office in Harare CBD.

Biti was set to address the media following the Supreme Court ruling Nelson Chamisa was not legitimate leader of the main opposition.

He later addressed the media at his Milton Park law firm offices.

"It is regrettable that as you saw the police barred us from having this press conference at our party head office at Morgan Tsvangirai House."

Chuka is an experienced certified web developer with an extensive background in computer science and 18+ years in web design &development. His previous experience ranges from redesigning existing website to solving complex technical problems with object-oriented programming. Very experienced with Microsoft SQL Server, PHP and advanced JavaScript. He loves to travel and watch movies.

