Home | World | Africa | SA coronavirus death toll rises to 5
Police block Biti from addressing media at Chamisa's HQ
Water crisis could sabotage Zimbabwe's coronavirus lockdown

SA coronavirus death toll rises to 5



Chuka (Webby) Aniemeka
  • 1 hour ago
  • 1
  • 0
Comments
View Comments
South Africa's Health Minister Zweli Mkhize confirmed that there are now 5 coronavirus related deaths in that country.

First one was in Western Cape, 48 year-old-lady.

Second in Free State, an 85-year-old man who as part of the church where a number of people who were infected.

One in Gauteng, a man who had no history of travel.

Two in KwaZulu-Natal, a 46-year-old man from Ladysmith and 76-year-old woman from Umlazi.

As of 31 March 2020, South Africa confirmed 46 new cases that have tested positive for SARS-CoV-2, the causative pathogen for #COVID19. This brings the total number of COVID-19 cases in South Africa to 1 353. The total number of tests conducted is 41,072

CLICK HERE TO READ MORE FROM: Africa Visit website


Loading...
view more articles

About Article Author

Chuka (Webby) Aniemeka
Chuka (Webby) Aniemeka

Chuka is an experienced certified web developer with an extensive background in computer science and 18+ years in web design &development. His previous experience ranges from redesigning existing website to solving complex technical problems with object-oriented programming. Very experienced with Microsoft SQL Server, PHP and advanced JavaScript. He loves to travel and watch movies.

View More Articles

Related Article

VIDEO: President Robert Mugabe Dozes Off at State Function While Wife Humiliates Presidential Spokesperson

VIDEO: President Robert Mugabe Dozes Off at State Function While Wife Humiliates Presidential Spokesperson

Complete Shock as Over 2000 Bodies are Dug Up at Popular Diamond Fields in Zimbabwe

Complete Shock as Over 2000 Bodies are Dug Up at Popular Diamond Fields in Zimbabwe

Death Toll Rises As Heavy Flood Sweeps Across Ghana, See The New Number

Death Toll Rises As Heavy Flood Sweeps Across Ghana, See The New Number

100 Most Popular News

1 2 Displaying 1 - 100 of 190