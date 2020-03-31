SA coronavirus death toll rises to 5
First one was in Western Cape, 48 year-old-lady.
Second in Free State, an 85-year-old man who as part of the church where a number of people who were infected.
One in Gauteng, a man who had no history of travel.
Two in KwaZulu-Natal, a 46-year-old man from Ladysmith and 76-year-old woman from Umlazi.
As of 31 March 2020, South Africa confirmed 46 new cases that have tested positive for SARS-CoV-2, the causative pathogen for #COVID19. This brings the total number of COVID-19 cases in South Africa to 1 353. The total number of tests conducted is 41,072
