Home | World | Africa | SA coronavirus death toll rises to 5

South Africa's Health Minister Zweli Mkhize confirmed that there are now 5 coronavirus related deaths in that country.

First one was in Western Cape, 48 year-old-lady.

Second in Free State, an 85-year-old man who as part of the church where a number of people who were infected.

One in Gauteng, a man who had no history of travel.

Two in KwaZulu-Natal, a 46-year-old man from Ladysmith and 76-year-old woman from Umlazi.

As of 31 March 2020, South Africa confirmed 46 new cases that have tested positive for SARS-CoV-2, the causative pathogen for #COVID19. This brings the total number of COVID-19 cases in South Africa to 1 353. The total number of tests conducted is 41,072

CLICK HERE TO READ MORE FROM: Africa

Loading...