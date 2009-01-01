Home | World | Africa | The greatest music festivals in Las Vegas

When you think of Las Vegas you immediately think of excitement, so it's natural that this city hosts a whole range of unmissable music festivals. Whether you like Punk, Rock, Dance, Reggae, Indie or traditional American folk there's something for you! You can take your pick and satisfy your wild side in the city of entertainment.

Las Vegas is a city of superlatives, of bright lights, unforgettable holidays and memories, mind-blowing architecture and unsurprisingly the music festivals are no different. Each festival is a gigantic party that embodies everything this wonderful place stands for.

Are you thinking of travelling to Las Vegas? If it's a yes then start saving up some money or get ready for your trip by practicing your poker skills and joining a tourney to win a trip to the metropolis in the US state of Nevada. In Nevada's largest city you can do anything, and one of the unmissable options (apart from enjoying every game you can possibly imagine during your trip) is to attend its music festivals.

Metal and Punk Music Festivals

If you are the sort of person that wants to rock out at an epic metal fest then look no further than Las Rageous. It takes place in October and is always a large scale hard rock party. Turn up the music and let loose!

Perhaps you want to throw yourself around in the pits to some punk? If so, then Punk Rock Bowling is the festival for you. Taking place in late May and combining a line up of fresh new punk and more established names, it always delivers and you are bound to discover something new whilst there.

Pop and Dance Music Festivals



The star studded line-up on offer at the IheartRadio festival is bound to satisfy any music lover, especially if they have a leaning towards pop. It is probably one of the most glamorous events on offer and takes place in the city during September. Don't miss out!

Electric Daisy Carnival is quite possibly the largest scale dance festival in the whole of the USA and it's certainly one of the biggest in the world. In fact, it is so popular that there are more than one dotted around the globe now, in places such as Mexico, China and India. So, if you like a good dance then jump right in. The scale of the event alone will take your breath away. If you want to experience the original phenomenon that is EDC then make sure you are in Las Vegas in mid May!

Reggae and culture

If you want the relaxed, feel-good vibes that reggae music brings, then try the Reggae Rise Up festival in April. Soak up the positive energy and let your hair down for the weekend. After all, music festivals are all about sweet music and sunshine, so where better to enjoy it than in Las Vegas?

If you are more interested in traditional American music and culture, in that case you have the Viva Las Vegas Rockabilly festival. Enjoy a classic American style party and go deep into the US experience.

If culture is more your scene, including delicious food and art, then Life Is Beautiful is the perfect festival for you. Often frequented by celebrities, musicians and artists alike it is home to exhibitions, talks, music and many culinary delights. A much more relaxed atmosphere than some of the other festivals on offer, but ideal if you want a cultural experience. It takes place in September.

With so much on offer it can be hard to choose between the different options. You can go for the safest option and choose the style of music that most appeals to you, or you can take a risk and try something new - you never know, you might enjoy it. There is nowhere else in the world where you can find so much fun on tap. Don't forget that in Las Vegas you are in the perfect place to roll the dice! So, whatever you choose, enjoy yourself and have fun in this amazing place where anything you can imagine is possible.

