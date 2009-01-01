Home | World | Africa | BREAKING: Mnangagwa's Constitutional Amendment No 1 unconstitutional, says Court
BREAKING: Mnangagwa's Constitutional Amendment No 1 unconstitutional, says Court
- 48 minutes ago
- 1
- 0
The Constitutional Court has ruled that the Constitutional Amendment No 1 of 2017 is unconstitutional.
The main effect of the amendment was to change the procedure for the appointment of the Chief Justice, the Deputy Chief Justice and the Judge President of the High Court.
The amendment sought to empower the President to make the appointments after consulting with the Judicial Service Commission.
CLICK HERE TO READ MORE FROM: Africa
Loading...
view more articles
About Article Author
Chuka is an experienced certified web developer with an extensive background in computer science and 18+ years in web design &development. His previous experience ranges from redesigning existing website to solving complex technical problems with object-oriented programming. Very experienced with Microsoft SQL Server, PHP and advanced JavaScript. He loves to travel and watch movies.View More Articles
Related Article
100 Most Popular News
1 2 Displaying 1 - 100 of 186