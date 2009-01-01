Home | World | Africa | BREAKING: Mnangagwa's Constitutional Amendment No 1 unconstitutional, says Court

The Constitutional Court has ruled that the Constitutional Amendment No 1 of 2017 is unconstitutional.

The main effect of the amendment was to change the procedure for the appointment of the Chief Justice, the Deputy Chief Justice and the Judge President of the High Court.

The amendment sought to empower the President to make the appointments after consulting with the Judicial Service Commission.

