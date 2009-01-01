Home | World | Africa | Chamisa edits Twitter account...removes 'MDC President'
Chuka (Webby) Aniemeka
  • 4 hours 25 minutes ago
MDC-Alliance leader Nelson Chamisa has edited his Twitter account removing the title MDC President from his biography.

The move comes after the Supreme Court ruled that Chamisa was an illegitimate President.


Chamisa's allies Douglas Mwonzora and Morgan Komichi have already accepted the new leadership of Thokozani Khupe and are moving towards preparing for a Congress.

