Nurses who tested positive to COVID-19 at Parirenyatwa, false allegations

Parirenyatwa group of hospitals public relations office has dismissed allegations that some of their nurses tested possitive to the deadly COVID-19.

In a statement seen by Bulawayo24.com the hospital said the claims are false.

"We have taken note of some falsehood circulating on social media regarding nurses who are alleged to have tested positive to COVID-19 at Parirenyatwa group of hospitals,"reads the statement.

The fact of the matter is that only one person student nurse fell into a category of a suspect case and was sent for testing.

"We are glad to announce that the test came out negative and this result has been appropriately communicated to her."

"None of of our staff died from COVID-19 as being peddled on some social media platforms.We take strong exception to such falsehoods which are bent on causing unnecessary panic amongst our staff and public," the statement further reads.



Meanwhile, seven confirmed cases have been recorded on COVID 19 and one death case in Zimbabwe.

