Khulu Maduna looking for family members please help

Khulu Aron Maduna says he was born in 1923. He says he comes from Nkayi under chief Sikobokobo but no village particulars, has children in Bulawayo, Pumula but no address. Anyone who may know him or his relatives to contact ZRP Sauerstown. He has been in the area for almost 2 days now.

