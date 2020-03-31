Home | World | Africa | Mutodi tells 'ousted' Chamisa to accept his fate
WATCH: Khupe celebrates Supreme court victory
Komichi reinstates all MDC mayors fired by Chamisa

Mutodi tells 'ousted' Chamisa to accept his fate



Chuka (Webby) Aniemeka
  • 5 hours ago
  • 1
  • 0
Comments
View Comments
The Deputy Minister of Information, Media, Publicity and Broadcast services Dr Energy Mutodi and Zanu-PF MP Energy Mutodi has told ousted MDC Alliance leader to accept his fate and allow for the holding of a fresh MDC congress using the main opposition's 2014 structures.

His comments follow a Tuesday Supreme Court ruling by Chief Justice Luke Malaba declaring Chamisa was not legitimate leader of MDC.

The court ruling reinstates Thokozani Khupe as interim party leader, based on her election as the party's only deputy president at the time.

Way fwd for Chamisa is simply to step down & allow a fresh Congress where Biti, Sikhala, Mwonzora, Khupe & others contest for the post. A Democratic Party must not fail the test of democracy.

— Hon. Dr Energy Mutodi (PhD) (@energymutodi) March 31, 2020

CLICK HERE TO READ MORE FROM: Africa Visit website


Loading...
view more articles

About Article Author

Chuka (Webby) Aniemeka
Chuka (Webby) Aniemeka

Chuka is an experienced certified web developer with an extensive background in computer science and 18+ years in web design &development. His previous experience ranges from redesigning existing website to solving complex technical problems with object-oriented programming. Very experienced with Microsoft SQL Server, PHP and advanced JavaScript. He loves to travel and watch movies.

View More Articles

Related Article

VIDEO: President Robert Mugabe Dozes Off at State Function While Wife Humiliates Presidential Spokesperson

VIDEO: President Robert Mugabe Dozes Off at State Function While Wife Humiliates Presidential Spokesperson

Complete Shock as Over 2000 Bodies are Dug Up at Popular Diamond Fields in Zimbabwe

Complete Shock as Over 2000 Bodies are Dug Up at Popular Diamond Fields in Zimbabwe

Death Toll Rises As Heavy Flood Sweeps Across Ghana, See The New Number

Death Toll Rises As Heavy Flood Sweeps Across Ghana, See The New Number

100 Most Popular News

1 2 Displaying 1 - 100 of 199