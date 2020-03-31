Mutodi tells 'ousted' Chamisa to accept his fate

His comments follow a Tuesday Supreme Court ruling by Chief Justice Luke Malaba declaring Chamisa was not legitimate leader of MDC.
The court ruling reinstates Thokozani Khupe as interim party leader, based on her election as the party's only deputy president at the time.
Way fwd for Chamisa is simply to step down & allow a fresh Congress where Biti, Sikhala, Mwonzora, Khupe & others contest for the post. A Democratic Party must not fail the test of democracy.— Hon. Dr Energy Mutodi (PhD) (@energymutodi) March 31, 2020
