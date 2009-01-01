Home | World | Africa | Komichi reinstates all MDC mayors fired by Chamisa

MDC-T National Chairman Morgan Komichi has announced that the party has reinstated all the Mayors that were recalled during the times when Nelson Chamisa was the leader of the party.

Komichi made the announcement after the Supreme Court ruled that Thokozani Khupe was the right heir to the MDC-T throne which was left vacant after the death of Morgan Tsvangirai.

Read Komichi's statement below:

2. The suspensions, dismissals, and recalls of the Mayors of Chegutu, Masvingo and Victoria Falls are hereby set aside and that their Worships are reinstated thus giving effect to the true wishes of the electorate.

3. The removal of all ward executive committees and district executive committees is set aside. All the 1958 ward executive committees and all the 210 district executive committees are hereby reinstated and shall forthwith convene and do party work.

4. All members of staff whose contracts of employment were unlawfully terminated last year are hereby reinstated and must report for duty as soon as practicably possible given the circumstances.

5. All our party deployees to council and parliament are advised that they have no need to fear as there will be no reprisal or retribution from the leadership. This is on the strict understanding that they will discharge their obligations towards the party and not embark on any activities calculated to divide the Party.

In his ruling, Justice Malaba upheld an earlier ruling by High Court judge Edith Mushore declaring Chamisa's ascension to the helm of the main opposition following the death of founding leader Morgan Tsvangirai 2018 was unlawful.

The court ruling restored the MDC's 2014 structures in which Chamisa was defeated by Douglas Mwonzora to the post of secretary-general.

At the time, Komichi deputised Lovemore Moyo as party chairperson.

Soon after the court ruling, Komichi did not waste time in pronouncing the new path that would be taken by the reinstated MDC administration.

