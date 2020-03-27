Home | World | Africa | All Rainbow hotels shutdown over Coronavirus
All Rainbow hotels shutdown over Coronavirus



Rainbow Tourism Group has announced that it is shutting down all its hotels due to the coronavirus pandemic that has struck Zimbabwe.

In a statement on Wednesday the Group said, "On 27 March 2020 the President of the Republic of Zimbabwe His Excellency E.D. Mnangagwa announced a 21-day lockdown in Zimbabwe starting from 30 March 2020.

"This is in an effort to protect the nation from the risk of exposure and possible spread of the COVID-19. Rainbow Tourism Group is in full support and compliance of this Government position. All six hotels are therefore closed for the duration of the lockdown period. We encourage all Zimbabweans to stay at home and be safe."

According to its website Rainbow Tourism Group was established in 1992, and is a major player in Zimbabwe's Tourism Industry . listed on the Zimbabwe Stock exchange , the company has spread its wings into the regional markets through management contracts  and Strategic Alliances . The group operates four  distinct quality hospitality brands and has positioned itself as the leading provider of Unique African Hospitality.

Zimbabwe Hotels:

1.    Rainbow Towers Hotel & Conference Centre – Harare
2.    New Ambassador Hotel – Harare
3.    Kadoma Hotel & Conference Centre – Kadoma
4.    Bulawayo Rainbow Hotel – Bulawayo
5.    A'Zambezi River Lodge – Victoria Falls
6.    Victoria Falls Rainbow Hotel – Victoria Falls
 

