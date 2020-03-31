COVID-19 puts a damper on April Fools' Day
On Wednesday, the Indian government used the hashtag #AprilFools to urge everyone not to "make #Coronavirus a joke" and stay vigilant against false rumors about the rapidly-spreading disease.
Earlier, acting in a similar vein, the Delhi police sent out a tweet asking people not to use April Fools' Day to disseminate falsehoods (but at least did so in a humorous manner).
Twitter users say April Fools' Day should be "cancelled" this year because it's "not a time to joke" in the middle of a pandemic."Keep your jokes to yourself because this whole year has been one already. Many of us just wanna survive," one person wrote. "No #AprilFools jokes. People are going through enough. It won't go over well," another said.
"April Fools Day is CANCELLED this year," Jamaican politician Chris Tufton wrote, adding that the spread of false information "leads to public panic and unnecessary anxiety."
Some commenters specifically asked everyone to refrain from joking about being diagnosed with Covid-19 or potential cures.
Overall, around 860,800 people have tested positive for Covid-19 worldwide, and more than 42,300 have died, according to data compiled by Johns Hopkins University.
