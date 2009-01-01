Home | World | Africa | Nyaradzo shortchanging policy holders, stops home removal of bodies

Nyaradzo Group has with immediate effect stopped services such as removal of bodies from homes and all bodies are being treated as Covid-19 contaminated.

In a statement, Nyaradzo Group said that the move was in line with instructions from the Ministry of Health and Child Care in light of the Covid-19 outbreak.

The group also said they had suspended their bus service for mourners as part of fulfillment of Government's directive to minimize the risk of Covid-19 infection.

This literally means that if someone dies in their house, Nyaradzo will not fulfil its obligation of removing the body from the house. Its not clear what options the bereaved families have considering Nyaradzo's move. By the look of things, Nyaradzo want people to stay with dead bodies in their homes.

A rural Gwanda family was shocked when Nyaradzo told them that they will not remove the body from the house. The family had to make other arrangements with another funeral parlour. It is not clear if Nyaradzo will reimburse the family considering that it had to incur costs that were covered by the Nyaradzo policy.

E-mails to Nyaradzo management had not been responded to when this article was published.

