WATCH: South African Defence Forces ' mine-resistant' vehicle overturns

A soldier is recovering in hospital after a speeding taxi caused a military troop carrier to crash, according to the South African National Defence Force (SANDF).

SANDF spokesperson Capt Thabo Sello said the 10 soldiers who were travelling in the Casspir, a mine-resistant ambush-protected vehicle, were from the 14 SA Infantry Battalion.

Sello said they were on their way to report to their deployment point in Mthatha when the accident happened.

"The incoming taxi was on the wrong side of the road, and the driver tried to avoid it," said Sello.

"The vehicle rolled on to its left side, and one member was injured."

[embedded content]

The soldier was a woman, holding the rank of rifleman, which is the rank of a private in infantry battalions.

He said the nine other soldiers were spared any injury.

The rifleman was taken to a SAI military hospital for observation and later transferred to hospital in Umtata. Her injuries were not specified.

Sello said he was pleased to report she would be discharged on Thursday.

The heavy-duty Caspir had been recovered from where it lay in the road and was being assessed.

The offending taxi had simply continued on its path and had not been traced.

