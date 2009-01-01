All hopes are now on Kasukuwere to carry the cross

Zimbabwe needs a Saviour now, more than ever. Many opposition characters and trusted leaders are crumbling under pressure and selling out, the masses are dejected and alone. Nelson Chamisa is embroiled in a custody battle with Thokozani Khuphe as they battle to become Tsvangirai's sara pa vana.

The people are now pinning their hopes on Cde Saviour Kasukuwere, better known as Tyson, to take the bull by its horns. The name Tyson came out of cde Kasukuwere's firmness in terms of facing challenges.

We can safely tell that Chamisa and opposition have reached expiring date and have no further clue to save the people from Zanu pf Death Jaws.

It is time to break the opposition monopoly. MDC has monopolized Opposition space for too long without delivering victory. It is giving a 3 third majority to Zanu pf every election, making it easy for zanu pf to dictate and introduce anti-people policies. It is time Zimbabwe takes its vote to someone better, someone who is ready to prioritise the suffering masses.

Whereas the Opposition has focused mostly in towns and cities,

Tyson has the masses in rural areas where he is well experienced. He fully understands the rural terrain which has been neglected by the Opposition.

Tyson has support in the system and him being cleared of all allegations, he is ready to stir the ship which has been stirred out of course by the ruling party, as seen by the economic meltdown which have caused much suffering to the ordinary people.

In the face of COVID-19 virus, the government has not done much to protect its people. One would expect people to be cushioned in terms of basic services like providing free water and electricity during lockdown but nothing came from the government showing that it is not pro-poor.

On the other hand, Chamisa, who always boost of rich foreign friends, have failed to mobilize funds for just sanitizers or at least green bar soap for people to regularly sanitise and wash hands. We clearly have a government and Opposition which does not value those who voted for them.

Most urban hospitals are run by MDC led councils but they too have not shown preparedness in the face of Corona Virus. Even while it is encouraged to wash hands, the council has failed to provide clean water hence placing citizens at the mercy of COVID-19.

The MDC and all its formations have clearly shown that they have no capacity to dethrone Zanu Pf. Zanu pf can only be dislodged by someone who understands its internal operations hence Zimbabwe should pin its hope on Tyson. The man has worked in various capacities in Zanu pf and proved his leadership as a youth leader, as a minister, and as a commissar.

This government led by baba Rwizi has since long lost its goodwill from the people and is characterized by selfish statutory instruments meant to buttress their looting and highest levels of corruption. Baba Rwizi has failed dismally in the alleviation of people's poverty, pains and suffering instead he has set a record for himself of hiring private jets from Dubai to come to ferry him from Harare to Bulawayo. Baba Rwizi has matched if not broken the record of Mobuto Seseseko whose children would fly to France every day for school.

Amai Rwizi on the other hand all along parading herself as a health ambassador, getting multitudes of broadcast hours from Zbc, where is she in these COVID-19 times. Our hospitals are nowhere near prepared, our doctors are protesting lack of protective equipment.

The time is now for people to break the monopoly of both selfish by baba Rwizi led Zanupf and all factions of MDC. The time is now to pin our hopes on a young, experienced, capable and people's empowerment driven Saviour Kasukuwere.

In times of global crises like these COVID-19 times, a consultative leader like Tyson would have led us far much better. Instead of copying and pasting president Ramaphosa measures, Zimbabwe would have had its own customised measures that are effective yet catering for the Zimbabwean unique environment. South Africans on Twitter are now calling Baba Rwizi the governor of Limpopo North Province because of his copying and pasting.

Even in the face of the deadly COVID-19 virus when people are being called the world over to practice social distance, Baba Rwizi's government has failed to provide mealie meal hence people are jostling pushing and shoving in mealie meal queues.

The hopes of our people are now pinned on Tyson. The hope of our gogos in Chendambuya who are starving and surviving on mawuyu and anthill soil.

The hope of vendors in every city who have their wares confiscated by MDC councils every day. Harare Municipal Police have confiscated vegetables sold by vendors at designated vending stalls in most parts of the city.

This is a barbaric act by the MDC led Council with the support of the ZANU PF central government. How do you take away Mai Simba's only source of livelihood during such difficult times?

Mai Simba and several others like her love from hand to mouth and those vending stalls are their only source of income.

Who does the Harare city Council serve if not the ordinary person like Mai Simba trying to sell tomatoes and vegetables to earn a decent living? The action by Harare Municipal police is inconsiderate, inhumane and un African

The hope of every school-going child whose wish is to finish school, get a skill and get a job. The hope of every single parent who desires to put food on the table, afford school fees, having function basic health care, build savings for the future and live happily ever after. The hope of thousands of young people with degrees but no jobs, thousands still to graduate but no hope of getting jobs.

The hope of our people is not to have mortuaries 'anotonhorera' , it is not to be used as baits in factional court fights. The hope of our people is not in garrison shops, it is definitely not in policies that will have them lose their pieces of land. The hope of our people is clearly defined and has been pinned on Saviour Kasukuwere.Mkoma Tyson sunga jombo tiende chauya chauya.