Home | World | Africa | Government speaks on reports that Mnangagwa has contracted Coronavirus

Deputy Government Spokesperson Energy Mutodi has refuted reports circulating on some online media publications that President Emmerson Mnangagwa has contracted the deadly coronavirus.

The reports said Mnangagwa came down with the virus on Sunday when he started sweating while watching TV at his state residence in Harare. This was after he had a tour of the complex with VP Chiwenga and his Chinese counterparts the previous day.



His Excellency President ED Mnangagwa has not contracted CoronaVirus as peddled by some misguided elements on the social media. — Hon. Dr Energy Mutodi (PhD) (@energymutodi) April 1, 2020

Said Mutodi, "His Excellency President ED Mnangagwa has not contracted CoronaVirus as peddled by some misguided elements on the social media."

The reports had went on to say that Mnangagwa's doctors came in around 10 pm and after an hour he was driven by ambulance accompanied by the presidential guard to Manyame Airbase where there is a VIP facility. At the recommendations of Minister Moyo he was tested for coronavirus. He is treated by private doctors, military and Chinese doctors deployed by the embassy.

Zimbabwe is currently under 21 days lockdown which is being enforced by law enforcement agents.

A few people have been arrested so far for running illegal liquor selling places at their homes.

CLICK HERE TO READ MORE FROM: Africa

Loading...