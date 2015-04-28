China provides most effective safety supplies to Zimbabwe

"For combating the Covid-19, a batch of professional anti-pandemic supplies aided by China have arrived in Harare successfully. These supplies provide most effective safety precaution to the medical personnel when treating the Covid-19 patients," reads the Chinese Embassy tweet.
Zimbabwe has recorded eight confirmed cases of Covid-19 and one fatality from the pandemic.
Today marks the third day of the country's lockdown in trying to mitigate the spread of the deadly disease.
