China provides most effective safety supplies to Zimbabwe

The Chinese Embassy in Zimbabwe has announced that their country has supplied a batch of professional anti pandemic supplies to Zimbabwe today.

"For combating the Covid-19, a batch of professional anti-pandemic supplies aided by China have arrived in Harare successfully. These supplies provide most effective safety precaution to the medical personnel when treating the Covid-19 patients," reads the Chinese Embassy tweet.

Zimbabwe has recorded eight confirmed cases of Covid-19 and one fatality from the pandemic.

Today marks the third day of the country's lockdown in trying to mitigate the spread of the deadly disease.

