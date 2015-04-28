Home | World | Africa | China provides most effective safety supplies to Zimbabwe
Government speaks on reports that Mnangagwa has contracted Coronavirus
WHO disputes claims that Covid-19 is airborne

China provides most effective safety supplies to Zimbabwe



Chuka (Webby) Aniemeka
  • 1 hour ago
  • 1
  • 0
Comments
View Comments
The Chinese Embassy in Zimbabwe has announced that  their country has supplied a batch of professional anti pandemic supplies to Zimbabwe today.

"For combating the Covid-19, a batch of professional anti-pandemic supplies aided by China have arrived in Harare successfully. These supplies provide most effective safety precaution to the medical personnel when treating the Covid-19 patients," reads the Chinese Embassy tweet.


Zimbabwe has recorded eight confirmed cases of Covid-19 and one fatality from the pandemic.

Today marks the third day of the country's lockdown in trying to mitigate the spread of the deadly disease.

CLICK HERE TO READ MORE FROM: Africa Visit website


Loading...
view more articles

About Article Author

Chuka (Webby) Aniemeka
Chuka (Webby) Aniemeka

Chuka is an experienced certified web developer with an extensive background in computer science and 18+ years in web design &development. His previous experience ranges from redesigning existing website to solving complex technical problems with object-oriented programming. Very experienced with Microsoft SQL Server, PHP and advanced JavaScript. He loves to travel and watch movies.

View More Articles

Related Article

VIDEO: President Robert Mugabe Dozes Off at State Function While Wife Humiliates Presidential Spokesperson

VIDEO: President Robert Mugabe Dozes Off at State Function While Wife Humiliates Presidential Spokesperson

Complete Shock as Over 2000 Bodies are Dug Up at Popular Diamond Fields in Zimbabwe

Complete Shock as Over 2000 Bodies are Dug Up at Popular Diamond Fields in Zimbabwe

Death Toll Rises As Heavy Flood Sweeps Across Ghana, See The New Number

Death Toll Rises As Heavy Flood Sweeps Across Ghana, See The New Number

100 Most Popular News

1 2 Displaying 1 - 100 of 163