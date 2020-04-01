Home | World | Africa | WHO disputes claims that Covid-19 is airborne

There's news circulating that #Covid_19SA #CoronaVirusSA is airborne. But the @WHO has disputed this entirely. Here's what we know... pic.twitter.com/fyypWKveDT — Department of Health: COVID-19 (@COVID_19_ZA) April 1, 2020

The World Health Organisation (WHO) has disputed claims that Covid-19 is airbone."There's news circulating that Covid-19 is airborne. But the WHO has disputed this entirely."

CLICK HERE TO READ MORE FROM: Africa

Loading...