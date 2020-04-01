WHO disputes claims that Covid-19 is airborne
- 2 hours 15 minutes ago
- 1
- 0
The World Health Organisation (WHO) has disputed claims that Covid-19 is airbone."There's news circulating that Covid-19 is airborne. But the WHO has disputed this entirely."
There's news circulating that #Covid_19SA #CoronaVirusSA is airborne. But the @WHO has disputed this entirely. Here's what we know... pic.twitter.com/fyypWKveDT— Department of Health: COVID-19 (@COVID_19_ZA) April 1, 2020
CLICK HERE TO READ MORE FROM: Africa
Loading...
view more articles
About Article Author
Chuka is an experienced certified web developer with an extensive background in computer science and 18+ years in web design &development. His previous experience ranges from redesigning existing website to solving complex technical problems with object-oriented programming. Very experienced with Microsoft SQL Server, PHP and advanced JavaScript. He loves to travel and watch movies.View More Articles
Related Article
100 Most Popular News
1 2 Displaying 1 - 100 of 163