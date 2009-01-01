Home | World | Africa | Police car hits two cows
Chuka (Webby) Aniemeka
  2 hours 9 minutes ago
A Harare bound police vehicle hit two cows in Guruve, Ruyamuro area yesterday killing one cow on the spot.

Witnesses told Bulawayo24.com that the vehicle which was carrying a dead body to Harare was allegedly speeding.

"This car was speeding to Harare carrying a dead body for postmortem, it hit two cows of which one died on the spot, the other broke it's legs," said the source.


The driver and passengers escaped with minor injuries.

Efforts to contact Mashonaland Central police spokesperson Inspector Milton Mundembe were fruitless.

Chuka (Webby) Aniemeka
Chuka is an experienced certified web developer with an extensive background in computer science and 18+ years in web design &development. His previous experience ranges from redesigning existing website to solving complex technical problems with object-oriented programming. Very experienced with Microsoft SQL Server, PHP and advanced JavaScript. He loves to travel and watch movies.

