Police car hits two cows

Witnesses told Bulawayo24.com that the vehicle which was carrying a dead body to Harare was allegedly speeding."This car was speeding to Harare carrying a dead body for postmortem, it hit two cows of which one died on the spot, the other broke it's legs," said the source.
The driver and passengers escaped with minor injuries.
Efforts to contact Mashonaland Central police spokesperson Inspector Milton Mundembe were fruitless.
