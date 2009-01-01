Home | World | Africa | Police car hits two cows

A Harare bound police vehicle hit two cows in Guruve, Ruyamuro area yesterday killing one cow on the spot.

Witnesses told Bulawayo24.com that the vehicle which was carrying a dead body to Harare was allegedly speeding.

"This car was speeding to Harare carrying a dead body for postmortem, it hit two cows of which one died on the spot, the other broke it's legs," said the source.



The driver and passengers escaped with minor injuries.

Efforts to contact Mashonaland Central police spokesperson Inspector Milton Mundembe were fruitless.

CLICK HERE TO READ MORE FROM: Africa

Loading...