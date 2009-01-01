Home | World | Africa | Diaspora dependance hit hard by lockdown

Most diaspora dependance in Zimbabwe have been hit hard by the country's total lockdown as they cannot have access to their monies sent on money transfer agencies.

Officials from money transfer agencies said they were ordered to shutdown as health is now taking precedence than economic benefits.

"We were ordered to close as the country is not on total lockdown to mitigate Covid-19, health is now taking precedence than economic benefits," said the officials.

"We talked to the Reserve bank govenor last night and he told us that opening defeats the whole purpose of controlling the pandemic and the health of our staff members was at risk as it is difficult yo control social distance."

Dependances who spoke to Bulawayo24.com said the closure of the agencies is a blow to them as they have no money for their day to day needs.

"We are in serious trouble with this lockdown which has forced money agencies to close because we need money for our day to day needs in this lockdown, we do not want electronic transfers because their rate is too low that of 25 against 42 at black market the margin is just too much," lamented Victor Mapfumo.

"I cannot receive plastic money for n this era because it is very expensive to use in our country and the rate offered in banks is far too low,"said Chiedza Maswi.

Meanwhile, the World Health Organisation (WHO) on Monday raised a red flag over the capacity of some African countries to enforce effective lockdowns because of poverty, saying the measure was tantamount to an infringement on people's rights as most citizens lived from hand to mouth.

