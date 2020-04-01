Home | World | Africa | 182 Zimbabweans arrested during lockdown

Security forces have arrested 182 people for disorderly conduct and crimes related to alcohol use during the ongoing nationwide shutdown.

Seasoned journalist Brezhnev Malaba said, "182 people have been arrested for violating lockdown regulations: public drinking, operating shabeens and disorderly conduct. Meanwhile, the Zimbabwe Defence Forces will manufacture 40 000 masks and 40 000 litres sanitisers this week to be used by soldiers on lockdown duties."

Earlier on Tuesday, Malaba reported that citizens were not following the social distancing directive but were going about in their normal business.

"Has Zimbabwe's lockdown collapsed on the 3rd day? Lots of folks stretching their legs. It seems people are taking a cue from Supreme Court judges who are delivering non-urgent judgments in the middle of a public health emergency." Malaba posted on Twitter.

On Monday security forces began enforcing a three-week lockdown, in its fight against the spread of coronavirus after the disease left one person dead and infected six others.



President Emmerson Mnangagwa declared a 21-day lockdown curtailing movement within the country, shutting most shops and suspending flights in and out of Zimbabwe.

Police mounted checkpoints on routes leading to Harare's central business district, stopping cars and turning away pedestrians who had no authorisation to be in the area.

Elsewhere truckloads of metropolitan and national police armed with batons were on patrol, ordering people back to their homes.

