Home | World | Africa | 'Chamisa is worse than Coronavirus' says Minister
Khupe has more to worry over Supreme Court MDC leadership verdict than Chamisa

'Chamisa is worse than Coronavirus' says Minister



Chuka (Webby) Aniemeka
  • 4 hours 37 minutes ago
  • 1
  • 0
Comments
View Comments
Deputy Government Spokesperson  Dr Energy Mutodi says MDC leader Nelson Chamisa has no respect for the rule of law and behaves like a person worse than the deadly Coronavirus.

Mutodi was speaking after the MDC led by Chamisa said it will not accept the Supreme Court judgment that imposed Thokozani Khupe as the leader of MDC.

Said Mutodi, "No doubt Chamisa is worse than CoronaVirus. Has no respect for constitutionalism and definitely no country can subject itself to a dictator in this modern day and age."

Meanwhile, former MDC-T Vice President Obert Gutu mocked Chamisa supporters saying they are running scared to nowhere.

No doubt Chamisa is worse than CoronaVirus. Has no respect for constitutionalism & definitely no country can subject itself to a dictator in this modern day & age.

— Hon. Dr Energy Mutodi (PhD) (@energymutodi) April 1, 2020

"They're running scared! They're angry & disillusioned! From day 1, some of us told them to strictly follow the party constitution & STOP behaving like drunken warlords! They're very long on populism but extremely short on strategy. They're heading NOWHERE very, very fast!

"There's ONE thing I like & enjoy about the practice of law. Law is logical. Law is commonsensical. Even 'adult entry' lawyers should be able to appreciate that law is logical & more importantly, that denigrating the judiciary is a serious act of professional misconduct." Gutu said.

CLICK HERE TO READ MORE FROM: Africa Visit website


Loading...
view more articles

About Article Author

Chuka (Webby) Aniemeka
Chuka (Webby) Aniemeka

Chuka is an experienced certified web developer with an extensive background in computer science and 18+ years in web design &development. His previous experience ranges from redesigning existing website to solving complex technical problems with object-oriented programming. Very experienced with Microsoft SQL Server, PHP and advanced JavaScript. He loves to travel and watch movies.

View More Articles

Related Article

VIDEO: President Robert Mugabe Dozes Off at State Function While Wife Humiliates Presidential Spokesperson

VIDEO: President Robert Mugabe Dozes Off at State Function While Wife Humiliates Presidential Spokesperson

Complete Shock as Over 2000 Bodies are Dug Up at Popular Diamond Fields in Zimbabwe

Complete Shock as Over 2000 Bodies are Dug Up at Popular Diamond Fields in Zimbabwe

Death Toll Rises As Heavy Flood Sweeps Across Ghana, See The New Number

Death Toll Rises As Heavy Flood Sweeps Across Ghana, See The New Number

100 Most Popular News

1 2 Displaying 1 - 100 of 148