Home | World | Africa | 'Chamisa is worse than Coronavirus' says Minister

Deputy Government Spokesperson Dr Energy Mutodi says MDC leader Nelson Chamisa has no respect for the rule of law and behaves like a person worse than the deadly Coronavirus.

Mutodi was speaking after the MDC led by Chamisa said it will not accept the Supreme Court judgment that imposed Thokozani Khupe as the leader of MDC.

Said Mutodi, "No doubt Chamisa is worse than CoronaVirus. Has no respect for constitutionalism and definitely no country can subject itself to a dictator in this modern day and age."

Meanwhile, former MDC-T Vice President Obert Gutu mocked Chamisa supporters saying they are running scared to nowhere.



No doubt Chamisa is worse than CoronaVirus. Has no respect for constitutionalism & definitely no country can subject itself to a dictator in this modern day & age. — Hon. Dr Energy Mutodi (PhD) (@energymutodi) April 1, 2020

"They're running scared! They're angry & disillusioned! From day 1, some of us told them to strictly follow the party constitution & STOP behaving like drunken warlords! They're very long on populism but extremely short on strategy. They're heading NOWHERE very, very fast!

"There's ONE thing I like & enjoy about the practice of law. Law is logical. Law is commonsensical. Even 'adult entry' lawyers should be able to appreciate that law is logical & more importantly, that denigrating the judiciary is a serious act of professional misconduct." Gutu said.

CLICK HERE TO READ MORE FROM: Africa

Loading...