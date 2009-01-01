Zanu PF driver up for theft
Zanu PF Guruve driver Monalisa Jessamin allegedly stole money which amounted to US$ 460 and $1700 bond in a lift from Guruve to Mvurwi yesterday.
Sources familiar with the incident told Bulawayo24.com that Jessamin was offered a lift by a businessman and upon disembarking she reportedly stole the money."She stole the money while disembarking at Ruyamuro shopping center, Guruve which was stached under neath the the passenger's seat the driver observed it when he arrived in Mvurwi and filed a police report,a raid was made at her homestead and some of the money was recovered," said the source.
It is further alleged that she is currently assisting police with investigations.
