Home | World | Africa | Mbira musician Nandi dies at 38
Zanu PF driver up for theft
South Africa Rand plunges to new lows under Cyril Ramaphosa

Mbira musician Nandi dies at 38



Chuka (Webby) Aniemeka
  • 14 minutes ago
  • 1
  • 0
Comments
View Comments
Maejury Tairima ( Nandi ) mbira musician passed on yersterday, she was succumbed to a heart problem.

She was 38.

She will be  buried tomorrow at Westband cemetery in Norton, Harare.

Nandi' s death gave a shock to many artistes whom she worked with.

"I once shared stage with her she was a very humble and calm character, a good vocalist indeed. She has left a big gap in our industry so irreplaceable, " confirmed Kobiri Chigochamazizi.

Willis Wattaffi Afrika Qaya roots music described Nandi as a hard-working artiste who had no boundary and was bound to go far in her career.

Nandi was  born a musician and has ventured her talent into mbira music.

She recorded songs  Nzira Tande and lmbokodo which are about the emancipation of women and advocating for women against violence.

CLICK HERE TO READ MORE FROM: Africa Visit website


Loading...
view more articles

About Article Author

Chuka (Webby) Aniemeka
Chuka (Webby) Aniemeka

Chuka is an experienced certified web developer with an extensive background in computer science and 18+ years in web design &development. His previous experience ranges from redesigning existing website to solving complex technical problems with object-oriented programming. Very experienced with Microsoft SQL Server, PHP and advanced JavaScript. He loves to travel and watch movies.

View More Articles

Related Article

VIDEO: President Robert Mugabe Dozes Off at State Function While Wife Humiliates Presidential Spokesperson

VIDEO: President Robert Mugabe Dozes Off at State Function While Wife Humiliates Presidential Spokesperson

Complete Shock as Over 2000 Bodies are Dug Up at Popular Diamond Fields in Zimbabwe

Complete Shock as Over 2000 Bodies are Dug Up at Popular Diamond Fields in Zimbabwe

Death Toll Rises As Heavy Flood Sweeps Across Ghana, See The New Number

Death Toll Rises As Heavy Flood Sweeps Across Ghana, See The New Number

100 Most Popular News

1 2 Displaying 1 - 100 of 144