Home | World | Africa | Mbira musician Nandi dies at 38

Maejury Tairima ( Nandi ) mbira musician passed on yersterday, she was succumbed to a heart problem.

She was 38.

She will be buried tomorrow at Westband cemetery in Norton, Harare.

Nandi' s death gave a shock to many artistes whom she worked with.

"I once shared stage with her she was a very humble and calm character, a good vocalist indeed. She has left a big gap in our industry so irreplaceable, " confirmed Kobiri Chigochamazizi.

Willis Wattaffi Afrika Qaya roots music described Nandi as a hard-working artiste who had no boundary and was bound to go far in her career.

Nandi was born a musician and has ventured her talent into mbira music.

She recorded songs Nzira Tande and lmbokodo which are about the emancipation of women and advocating for women against violence.

CLICK HERE TO READ MORE FROM: Africa

Loading...