Lewis Matutu's letter to Zimbabwean youths



Former Deputy Secretary of Youth Affairs in the ZANU PF Youth League Lewis has written to the Zimbabwean youths urging them not to lose hope during this period of the Coronavirus pandemic.

Matutu urged the youths to use the period of lockdown to restrategise on their future.

The firebrand youth leader is currently undergoing ideological orientation at the infamous Chitepo School of ideology. 

Read the letter below:

Dear Young People

My message to you today is simple. Do not loose hope, have courage and strength to be encouraged. God is good all the time even during our hardest trials.

I know #COVID19 has a lot of us feeling uneasy. Some you had plans and deadlines and suddenly it feels like you don't know what to do or who to turn to or how to plan. Take a deep breath and relax. Albert Einstein said that in the midst of difficulties lie opportunities.

Let's be optimistic and make the most of this time, let's be innovative, have a culture of #boxless thinking, let's perfect those business proposals and let's finish those pending assignments. They must be a number of things you have been pondering on, people you've always wanted to reach out to but they are always busy now is the time, send that email make that phone call.

Let's use this time to plan and restrategize for our future thinking of who we are and what we want to achieve. Tomorrow is ours to claim so let's seize the moment today.

