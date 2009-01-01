Masiyiwa's solution for the shortage of hospital beds as Africa braces for Coronavirus
- 1 hour ago
- 1
- 0
He writes:
"We don't have enough hospital beds under normal circumstances. So what are we going to do if a lot of people get sick at the same time?
That is one of the problems with Coronavirus. Specialist hospitals set aside for "infectious diseases" are way too small, where they even exist.
The solution:
1. Let's start to prepare a minimum 25 percent of all existing hospital beds to take critically ill Coronavirus patients... NOW!
2. Let's prepare military-style field hospitals in all available halls and empty buildings where there is sufficient facilities for water. During the Ebola campaign, I worked closely with the African military Medical Corps, and I was impressed. They should be out there, right now, building and preparing.
3. Turn to China. Our Chinese friends (and they are our friends, don't let anyone fool you otherwise China is our friend), they have the capacity and the reach to help us in this situation.
We need things like Test Equipment, PPE, Ventilators, beds, and even field hospitals and clinics. They also have the technical and clinical expertise. Let's appeal to them in a coordinated way.
4. Home-based Care:
I have written about it separately. This is where 99% of our people will be nursed back to health (at home). If done properly, it will save millions of lives."
CLICK HERE TO READ MORE FROM: Africa
About Article Author
Chuka is an experienced certified web developer with an extensive background in computer science and 18+ years in web design &development. His previous experience ranges from redesigning existing website to solving complex technical problems with object-oriented programming. Very experienced with Microsoft SQL Server, PHP and advanced JavaScript. He loves to travel and watch movies.View More Articles