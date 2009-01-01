Home | World | Africa | There must be responsible leadership for Zimbabwe to be always prepared for disasters: Madzimure
MDC legislator Willas Madzimure has said people in the country are calling  for good governance and responsible leadership so that the country is always prepared to tackle unforeseeable eventualities and pandemic diseases like the Coronavirus.

He said turning to Kuda  Tagwirei (Business mogul) at this hour is a serious indictment on the government.

"The government should have used its resources diligently to develop the world class health system supported by a sound infrastructure system and a motivated health care professionals. Today, if the Coronavirus figures that a coming out of Zimbabwe are anything to go by, we could not be panicking at all," Madzimure said.

"The first life that we lost could have been easily saved. The young man needed only one Ventilator in a country of more than 14 million people."

