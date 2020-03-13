Home | World | Africa | Harare maid abducts 5 year old boy

Details of Zimbabwe Republic Police stationed in Marondera have reported that they have rescued a 5-year-old boy who is believed to have been kidnapped by a housemaid in Kuwadzana, Harare.

According to the police officers, the maid disappeared with the boy on 13 March 2020 and never came back.

The boy was reportedly discovered in Marondera by an alert informant who reported the matter to the police leading to the rescue and he was later reunited with his father.

Police are currently looking for the maid, Isabel Makuya, aged 33 years who is believed to be from Chigondo area, Wedza. She is light in complexion, slim and tall. She was last seen wearing a white top, khaki skirt and white tennis shoes. Anyone with information on her whereabouts may report to any nearest Police station or ZRP Dombotombo on 0652323572

ZRP has issued a statement urging members of the public are warned against picking people from the streets as housemaids.

"They should rather make use of the Police vetting system when employing people to enhance the security of families. " ZRP said.

