PHOTOS: Hundreds of people arrested in Bulawayo CBD over Coronavirus
- 3 hours 48 minutes ago
The arrest came a few hours after the police issued an order instructing people to vacate the CBD and follow the Lockdown regulations that seek to effect social distancing.
In the past days, Bulawayo CBD has been inundated with hordes of people seeking basic commodities.
On Wednesday police announced that they have arrested 182 people all over the country for defying lockdown regulations.
