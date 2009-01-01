Home | World | Africa | PHOTOS: Hundreds of people arrested in Bulawayo CBD over Coronavirus

Police in Bulawayo have arrested hundreds of people who were queuing at TM Hyper to buy maize meal.

The arrest came a few hours after the police issued an order instructing people to vacate the CBD and follow the Lockdown regulations that seek to effect social distancing.



In the past days, Bulawayo CBD has been inundated with hordes of people seeking basic commodities.

On Wednesday police announced that they have arrested 182 people all over the country for defying lockdown regulations.

CLICK HERE TO READ MORE FROM: Africa

Loading...