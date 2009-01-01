COVID-19 discovered in Durban's biggest townships
eThekwini Metro Mayor Mxolisi Kaunda confirmed the cases in Amaoti in Inanda, KwaMashu and Umlazi where one person, a teacher, died.
"They found someone in Umlazi who passed on. There is one in KwaMashu and one in Amaoti in Inanda. The department is identifying people who are possible contacts and trace those who met them."
Kaunda was on a walkabout in Glebelands Hostel in Umlazi and Dakota informal settlement in Isipingo, both south of the city where he distributed pamphlets, hand sanitisers and soap.
A teacher, from Platt Drive Primary in Isipingo died on Tuesday after testing positive about a week ago. A day after she passed on, the department of education said that several people close to her had also been infected with Covid-19 including a 14-year-old pupil.
