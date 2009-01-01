Home | World | Africa | South Africa's Zwelinzima Vavi tests positive for Coronavirus
South Africa's Zwelinzima Vavi tests positive for Coronavirus



Chuka (Webby) Aniemeka
  • 4 hours 5 minutes ago
South African media have reported General Secretary of the South African Federation of Trade Unions (Saftu) Zwelinzima Vavi has revealed that he tested positive for the deadly Coronavirus.

Vavi told the media that he went for a test on Saturday and was told his temperature was completely normal.

However, when his symptoms would not go away he demanded another test on Wednesday and got his results on Thursday morning.

Vavi said he has had to go into a self-imposed quarantine period and that his children, wife and other family members in his home would be tested.

According to Vavi, he has no idea where he may have contracted it and he is now scrutinising his travel history.

His last known meeting was a political and ideological one with fellow Saftu members that was held two days before the lockdown was imposed.

Watch the full video below:

[embedded content]

Chuka is an experienced certified web developer with an extensive background in computer science and 18+ years in web design &development. His previous experience ranges from redesigning existing website to solving complex technical problems with object-oriented programming. Very experienced with Microsoft SQL Server, PHP and advanced JavaScript. He loves to travel and watch movies.

