Mnangagwa launches US$2.2b appeal for assistance



Chuka (Webby) Aniemeka
  • 3 hours 24 minutes ago
Government has launched a US$2.2 billion Domestic and International Humanitarian Appeal for Assistance signed by President Mnangagwa at State House today.

The appeal comes in the wake of the Covid-19 outbreak that has so far recorded eight cases and one death in the country.

More to follow....

