Zanu-PF will never choose leadership for us - MDC

MDC Alliance, Mashonaland Central province has rubbished the Supreme Court ruling which found that Nelson Chamisa is not the legitimate leader of MDC-T.

The court on Tuesday ordered Thokozani Khupe as the interim leader to convene an extra-ordinary Congress within three months to elect a new leadership,failure which Morgen Komichi,who took over as party national chairperson when former national chairperson Lovemore Moyo resigned will automatically take over the reigns of the MDC.

Mashonaland Central party provincial chairperson George Gwarada said political leadership is only resolved by the people that belong to that political party not by a bench of judges.

"A dispute in political leadership is only solved by the people that belong to the political party not by a bench of court judges ,who chose to capitalize on the unfortunate Corona environment to give a Covid-19 positive judgement, there is no where in the world a hyena can choose a shepherd for a sheep, ZANUPF will never choose leadership for the people's movement," Gwarada said.

"The approach to thrust certain individuals into leadership is a divide and rule attempt by the seemingly captured judiciary working to divert the attention of the suffering Zimbabweans from core issues ranging from corruption economic failures deplorable healthcare and worst unfocused fight against the Coronavirus and it's soon to be felt socio-,economic effects."

Gwarada said their national executive made a resolution to conduct a Congress in May 2018 and it elected Chamisa as the president.

"A National council ,which is the highest decision making organ of the MDC Alliance party following the dictates of the party's constitution, made a resolution to conduct a National Congress that gave birth to the current leadership under the stewardship of President Advocate Nelson Chamisa," he added.

"MDC Mash Central province unequivocally stands firm in it's support for the voice of the MDC family who overwhelmingly chose to be led by His Excellency President Nelson Chamisa, his legitimacy is not and will never be a decision of the judicial courts."

He further stated that a political party is a voluntary organization to which members decide to join wilfully.

"A political party is a voluntary organization to which members decide to join and wilfully submit to it's elected leadership,and ours is the one led by none other than Advocate Chamisa,"Gwarada said.

