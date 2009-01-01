Home | World | Africa | Zambia records first coronavirus death
Washing hands is the key advice given to stop the spread of coronavirusImage caption: Washing hands is the key advice given to stop the spread of coronavirus

Zambia has recorded its first death from coronavirus, with the total number of people testing positive rising to 39.

Health Minister Chitalu Chilufya confirmed at a press briefing that the death occurred this morning.

He said that three new cases had been recorded in the last 24 hours, bringing the cumulative total to 39.

The three new confirmed cases were recorded from the 160 tests carried out by the end of Wednesday.

He said the new cases were all locally transmitted.

Mr Chilufya said the capital Lusaka is the epicentre of the virus and urged people not to travel to and from the city.

