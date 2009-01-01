Home | World | Africa | PHOTO: Police confiscate vegetables
Chuka (Webby) Aniemeka
  • 24 minutes ago
Police in Mutare early this morning confiscated more than a tonne of vegetables that were meant to supply hundreds of vendors at Sakubva vegetable market, a direct disregard of the 21-day lockdown announced by President Mnangagwa last week.The vegetable market was closed down by council last week as part of measures to curb the spread of the deadly Covid 19. Sakubva musika is the busiest market in Mutare where hundreds of people converge everyday risking infection. Acting on a tip off, police ambushed the farmers who had already set up their wares by 2am waiting for buyers.

TReporters witnessed police loading the vegetables which had been abandoned as soon as they realised they had been ambushed. Vegetables that were confiscated included tomatoes, cabbages, green vegetables, lemons among others.  The active night life in Mutare has been a cause for concern as the vegetables supplied to the Mutare market come from all over the province making room for the spread of the disease to other districts.

