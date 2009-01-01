PHOTO: Police confiscate vegetables
24 minutes ago
- 1
- 0
TReporters witnessed police loading the vegetables which had been abandoned as soon as they realised they had been ambushed. Vegetables that were confiscated included tomatoes, cabbages, green vegetables, lemons among others. The active night life in Mutare has been a cause for concern as the vegetables supplied to the Mutare market come from all over the province making room for the spread of the disease to other districts.
