Kasukuwere's movement offers solution to fighting Coronavirus

Tyson Wabantu Movement has issued a statement urging the government of the day to implement tough measures in fighting the dreaded Wuhan virus that seen positive cases rise to nine in Zimbabwe.

The organization said the government must roll our massive community-based testing programs which will see health volunteers conducting Coronavirus testing.

The government has recently put out its Covid-19 planning strategy for the 21-day lockdown. Its implementation in the prevailing economic national climate demands that financial resources are immediately diverted to the healthcare provision to avert the national disaster. In addition to the

measures announced we feel that the following are critical if the effects of the pandemic are to be contained:

1. Immediately divert financial resources to healthcare.

2. Address healthcare resource issues urgently – bring back all the doctors and nurses who have stopped work by addressing the many valid commonsense issues and concerns they have raised.

3. As a matter of urgency, recapitalise the existing central, provincial and district hospitals and open in particular the central hospitals in Harare and Bulawayo. Get an accurate bed number and ICU beds available.

4. Mobilise military logistics. Our military has the strategic and logistic experience to roll out rapidly and run this project.

5. Increase aggressively the bed capacity by:

a. The nation has educational centres ranging from Universities, colleges, training centres, boarding schools and other common purpose facilities that could be identified and prepared as isolation centres.

b. National Sports Stadium and various stadia across the country can be prepared for use as isolation centres. These are available across the whole country and in a majority of cases are situated in areas with a higher concentration of the public.

6. Increase number of ambulances and logistics for ferrying patients to isolation centres and hospitals. Each province to have a fleet of ambulances sufficient to meet the demand.

7. Engage Willovale Industries and similar manufacturing facilities to convert rapidly and start producing ventilators, PPE, with the help of our Indian, Cuban, USA, Chinese and the UK friends.

8. Set up a special COVID-19 Health Fund to support the initiative and healthcare personnel;

a. A National COVID-19 Fund should be set up to manage and receive resources so there is equal distribution of the available resource. An elitist approach should be avoided.

b. Set up a Covid-19 Insurance cover for all healthcare workers with

immediate effect. To complement efforts made to date, NSSA should come on board.

c. The AIDS Levy should be expanded to take into account the emergence of such pandemics and health ailments.

9. With immediate effect implement the WHO moto of "testing, testing and testing" to get to grips with the extent of the problem and also to build a pool of immune healthcare staff and volunteers from the public.

10. Mobile screening and testing units for wider reach in urban and rural communities supported by health volunteers.

11. Urgent and rapid efforts to ensure that the most vulnerable elderly will be supplied with food, water etc.

12. Intense efforts to raise public awareness. This the greatest challenge that this country has ever faced. Each one of us has a personal part to play. We have to ask ourselves every day what we each in our own personal capacities can do to contribute to this great survival collective effort. The measures outlined above form a solid basis for tackling COVID-19and will go a long way to protecting our citizens {ourselves, our parents, our children, grand children and future generations} and reduce the impact of the pandemic.



